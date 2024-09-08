Chargers, Raiders Players Scrap In The End Zone As Bolts 'Run Up' Score

Never underestimate the Las Vegas Raiders' readiness to start a mid-game fight.

A scrum broke out between Chargers and Raiders players at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, which ended in multiple ejections.

The Chargers held a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, with slim-to-no time left for the Raiders to make a comeback in the fourth.

LA went for a (failed) 2-point conversion attempt after a 10-yard TD reception by Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey.

Feeling the sting of defeat before the end of regulation, some Raiders players started a scrum in the end zone, leading to a mini-brawl that resulted in the ejection of Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and Chargers wideout Joshua Palmer.

Personnel from both sidelines crashed in to separate the irate players.

Jones and Palmer were hit with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties before hitting the locker room early.

Naturally, all eyes were on Jones as the fight unfolded, given his tumultuous history. A new era may be underway for the Raiders, but Jones is acting like the same cat.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby also deserved blame for the contentious scene after pulling Palmer by his collar to "pry" the Chargers player off the scene. Raiders DT Christian Wilkins also threw in a few cheap shots at Chargers players.

Week 1's matchup kicked off two new coaching tenures with Los Angeles' Jim Harbaugh and Las Vegas' Antonio Pierce.

Harbaugh and the Bolts defeated the Raiders, 22-10, courtesy of a strong outing, sporting a new uniform, by Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins carried the ball 10 times for 135 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Surprisingly, the Raiders won the QB matchup as starter Gardner Minshew threw for more yards than Justin Herbert (257-144) despite facing more pressure from the opposing defense.

Herbert led a tepid outing with 17-of-26 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Harbaugh will need to hype his play-caller up with a few more ‘pats’ in Week 2 … that'll do the trick.

Or perhaps re-hire intel guru Connor Stalions if things really start to go sideways for Harbaugh.

