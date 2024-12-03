South Carolina's Shane Beamer Takes Jab At Lane Kiffin's CFP Politicking Tactics

Heading into Tuesday night's college football playoff rankings, there has certainly been a lot of expected politicking across the sport from different coaches trying to make a case for their team. Not a stranger to social media, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has tried a variety of ways to make a case for the Rebels, while taking aim at other teams from the SEC.

This has led to a subtle war of words from Kiffin, Shane Beamer and Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, as they each try to make their case for being in the playoff. Now, as we all know, this can get a bit testy, with so much on the line, and only theoretically one spot remaining for three teams with 3 losses each.

One of the main arguments has centered around the play of South Carolina, winners of six straight games and coming off a huge win over Clemson this past weekend. On one side, Shane Beamer has tried to make the case that while the Gamecocks lost to both Alabama and Ole Miss, they are playing better football right now, which should put them in over the other two.

While on the other hand, Lane Kiffin has chosen not to mince his words when it comes to why Ole Miss deserves to be in the playoff over a team like South Carolina.

"I have great respect for South Carolina," Lane Kiffin said. "South Carolina jumping us? Why do we even play the games? We have the same record in the same conference. We went to their place and ran them out of their place. I mean, it was a 24-point SEC road win and we're just handing the ball off in the fourth quarter to get out of there."

Shane Beamer Takes Issues With How Lane Kiffin Puts Down Other SEC Teams

It's not some big secret that Kiffin will stir the pot when needed, and he doesn't hold back when pushed into a corner. But, that doesn't mean it will sit well with other coaches in the league, especially when they’re all just trying to do their best to get enough attention on their resume in the final week.

One of those coaches who took issue was South Carolina's Shane Beamer, who is certainly advocating for the Gamecocks to jump both Ole Miss and Alabama in tonight's rankings. But at the same time, Beamer doesn't feel as if you need to take the conference down when advocating for your team.

Speaking with OutKick's Dan Dakich on Tuesday, the Gamecocks head coach made it clear that he thinks his group of players are worthy of being in the postseason, but jokingly took issue with how Lane Kiffin was politicking his way through the process.

"He can say what he wants to say. I think the SEC is the best conference in America," Beamer said. "I think we deserve more than three teams. In my mind, let's continue to promote the great things about the South Carolina football program.

"Yea, i get it, they beat us. I understand exactly where he's coming from, trying to jump on the table for his team. But I think..I can stand up for South Carolina and why I think we deserve to be in the playoff without trying to take down other SEC teams as well."

As we enter the final week of rankings from the CFP committee, you can expect to hear Lane Kiffin and Shane Beamer to continue advocating for their respective squads until the final committee vote is cast on Sunday morning.

And you thought the election was entertaining? This is turning into a work of art as the 12-team playoff field is close to being set.