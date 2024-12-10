CFP Mailbag: Should Penn State Be Worried About SMU? The Arizona State Rise. First Round Upset In Texas?

The College Football Playoff field is set, and we know where each team is headed for either the first round or the quarterfinals. While we wait to start the process of crowning a national champion, there is plenty to discuss around the sport.

The Transfer Portal opened on Monday, and we've seen a steady influx of players looking for a new home. Don't forget that this period only runs for 20 days, compared to years past.

While all of this is going on, 12 teams are preparing for an opportunity to play for a national championship, with the CFP starting on December 20th.

We might even find out who will lead the Georgia Bulldogs at quarterback, whether that's Carson Beck or Gunner Stockton, depending on QB-1's injury status.

But until then, I've been flooded with emails and DM's from you guys, as we discuss the 2024 season, along with the playoff.

So, I picked out three questions I thought were important this week. Don't worry, I've already emailed every one of you that submitted a question this week, that isn't discussed here.

Trey, I keep hearing 2 things: that Penn State has an easy route to the semi-final and that SMU definitely deserved the spot over Alabama. I don’t think those 2 things are consistent. Wouldn’t Penn State fans be very worried right now if Alabama was visiting in 2 weeks?

John

Hey John. I think Penn State should be worried about whomever was the first round game. The argument over SMU and Alabama will ultimately lead to some changes in the future. In what capacity? We're going to find out when the CFP expands, and how teams continue to schedule opponents. I am of the belief that SMU deserved to be in the playoff, especially with what they've done leading up to this point. Sure, you could look at the first half of the ACC title game and jump to some conclusions. But the Mustangs coming back in the fourth quarter changed everything.

My advice to Penn State fans is to not overlook this SMU squad, led by Kevin Jennings. The Mustangs have a good offense, and we're going to need to see another good performance from Drew Allar next week. The game being played in Happy Valley certainly helps. But you're not wrong in thinking that Penn State fans would be more reserved if Alabama was coming to town. You can chalk that up to the pedigree of Bama, along with the fact that I don’t think a lot of people have watched a full SMU game this season, besides the ACC championship.

This one is going to be a challenge. If they win, a trip to the Fiesta Bowl to play Boise State will not be a cakewalk, especially if the Nittany Lions struggle to stop Ashton Jeanty. But, don't look too far ahead right now.

How impressive is the Arizona State Sun Devil Football Team this year and that they are one of the first teams ever to be in the 12 team college football playoffs.

Emily

Hey there Emily, I'm super impressed with what Kenny Dillingham has done with this Arizona State football program in the period of time he's been there. Not only did they win the Big 12 championship in their first season in the conference, the Sun Devils did it in impressive fashion. What he's been able to do with this roster has been fascinating, and folks will not be sleeping on them in the Peach Bowl.

It's difficult to build a program like he has in this era of college athletics, especially with an NIL fund that is still being built. I'm interested in how Kenny attacks the transfer portal, and continues to move this program in an upward trajectory. He has the resources, and Arizona State has told him they will make sure this he's playing with the big boys of revenue sharing.

Also, the matchup with either Clemson or Texas is a winnable game for them in the quarterfinals. So, to answer your question, I'm very impressed with this Arizona State team, and the future is bright under Kenny Dillingham.

Hey Trey. What first-round games do you see being the most worrisome for the teams hosting? As a Texas fan, I do have some concerns about our offense and what Clemson is capable of.

Teddy

Oh boy, this question is interesting. After watching the Texas offense against Georgia this past weekend, I have my concerns about the play calling. Even though he passed for over 350 yards, Quinn Ewers has his flaws that a team like Clemson could take advantage of. One of the things that bothered me during the SEC Championship was Ewers throwing a 15-yard out like a loaf of bread was flying through the air.

He gave Georgia multiple opportunities to intercept the ball, which they did, but it could’ve been much worse. I say all of that, and also recognize that Quinn Ewers can also make the big plays when needed, so it's a catch 22.

As for Clemson, we have seen the good and bad from QB Cade Klubnik this season. One game is cold, the next game he's throwing dimes down the sideline. I promise you the Tigers will have some tricks up their sleeves for this daunting Texas defense. But the question is whether they will work or not.

At the end of the day, I still trust this Texas defensive unit to push them through the first round, with a game against Arizona State as the reward. Don't forget, if the Longhorns beat Clemson, they will return to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, after just playing their last weekend. If Steve Sarkisian can get his group to put it all together, Texas could be playing three times in the span over 45 days in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



Alright, that's going to do it for this week's mailbag. Make sure to email any thoughts to Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com and I will get back to you.