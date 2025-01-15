$240K CFP Title Game Suite Perks, Hotel Availability, Ticket Prices And More Ahead Of Ohio State - Notre Dame

Are you planing on attending the upcoming College Football Playoff title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Monday night in Atlanta? If you are, and haven’t purchased tickets yet, I'd say continue holding the line, judging by the latest numbers.

Obviously, this should be a ratings dream for ESPN next week, with the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish having the allure of a title game that is ‘different’ than last year. This will certainly be much better for ad-revenue, considering last year's game pitted Michigan and Washington, which wasn't the best matchup for the network, along with advertisers.

In terms of attending the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, we are starting to see a dip in ticket prices, which will help both groups of fans who have already spent enough money traveling the past two weeks.

When the game was officially set, after Ohio State's Jack Sawyer returned a fumble to seal the win for the Buckeyes, ticket prices were already hovering around the $2,100 mark in the opening hours. If you decided not to risk tickets evaporating before having a chance to make a decision on attending, I would imagine you're going to kick yourself for purchasing early.

But, with this game being played for a national championship, it certainly ups the stakes when it comes to gambling on not getting inside the stadium, so I don’t blame you for clicking that ‘purchase’ button early on.

Since the matchup was set, ticket prices have certainly dropped, by upwards of $600, depending on which site you trust. Right now, according to Ticketmaster's ‘Verified Resale’, you can get into the game for just $1,400 a piece, as of Wednesday.

That's definitely better than the $2,000 we started at on Saturday morning.

And, I would imagine these prices will continue to fall as we get closer to kickoff. The demand for tickets from both fans was going to be key when it came to prices either rising or falling. The only conclusion I can come up with now that they are falling is that folks are choosing not to buy them at the moment, or not attending at all.

You don't see this type of drop six days out if there is some massive demand. This right here might be the best news for fans still holding the line when it comes to purchasing. This is also not the first time Notre Dame has played in Atlanta this season. The Fighting Irish and Georgia Tech battled inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium a few months ago.

This also lines up pretty nicely for Ohio State fans, who played Georgia in the 2022 Peach Bowl semifinals, meaning both parties have a good idea on how to navigate Atlanta.

Have 32 Friends To Purchase A CFP Title Game Suite? It's Only $240K

If you are sitting on a stockpile of cash and want to really enjoy the national championship game on Monday night, maybe purchasing an overpriced suite is the way to go. Hell, I would even sit with opposing fans if they wanted to all pitch-in for this ‘Gallagher Level Suite’ that is going to cost you $240,000.

So, you're probably wondering what this type of money will get you, besides a ticket to the game. Don't worry, I've done the digging for you, and here's what $7,500 a piece will get you.

A Ticket to the Champions Party' on Sunday night

Playoff Premium Kickoff Party before the game.

VIP Entrance To The Stadium (This better come with a limo service straight into the loading dock)

Catering (Hopefully this comes with a variety of seafood and some of Atlanta's best chicken wings)

An opportunity to purchase some gifts. (I had better receive some free gear, not pay for it)

Concierge Service (So, you're going to get someone to fill your drink and refill the food trays)

The opportunity for ‘Exclusive Add-Ons’ (What else could they offer? Besides a seat on the field)

2 Parking Passes ( I laughed at this. Spending $240,000 on a suite only gets me 2 parking spots?)

Ok, I'm going to go out on a limb and say this might not be worth it. I did not see any mention of a live musical performance or the chance to hang out with celebrities. If I am dropping that kind of dough for a football game, I need more than a ticket to the game, some food, and a ‘party’ the night before.

For that much, my ass had better run out of the tunnel with the team.

But, if you do decide to purchase this suite, more power to you. Also, please let me know, so that I can come by and hangout on your dime, because I certainly don't make the type of money needed to hang out with your crowd.

What Are The Hotel Prices Around Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

As your unofficial travel guide to the college football playoff, I feel it is my duty to help you find the most inexpensive way to attend the game in Atlanta. So, I once again did my research for hotel prices starting on Saturday, which might be the best day to arrive, with a bunch of activities ongoing around the city.

According to Expedia (Who now needs to sponsor me, I'm waiting), here are a number of hotels that are reasonably priced for this weekend.

Staybridge Suites, Midtown: $231 per night, and this area is nice. It's also 1.21 miles from the venue

Georgian Terrace Hotel: $444 per night. I've stayed here, and you're only 1.46 miles from venue

Sonesta Select, Georgia Tech area: $419 per night. Good location, only an Uber ride away

Embassy Suites, Midtown: $488 per night. You can't go wrong with the ES, 2.39 miles away.

Microtel (Buckhead Area): $109 per night. Book at your own risk, but it will save some money.

Georgia Tech Hotel: $523 per night. Ok, this is actually pretty decent, only 1.55 miles away.

Those are some of the choices you have. Obviously, you can spend upwards of $800 per night at a few different locations, but I'm trying to help you guys out financially, not get you behind on the mortgage.

As for the entertainment around the city leading up to the game: The AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! stage on Saturday, January 18 at State Farm Arena will have Lil Wayne, along with GloRilla. On Sunday night, Camila Cabello, along with Myles Smith will perform. I have no idea who the second person is, so don't blame me.

If you want to attend either concert, you can purchase tickets HERE. When it comes to ride-sharing apps, I promise you there will be enough Ubers or Lifts for everyone coming into the city.

I hope my research helps out with your trip to the national championship this upcoming weekend, before kickoff on Monday night.

Feel free to invite me to any party that you plan on throwing, and I'll certainly make sure to stop by.

One last reminder about those tickets to the game. Keep an eye out for them to potentially drop further before kickoff. If you feel like rolling the dice and waiting until the last minute, I wish you the best of luck.