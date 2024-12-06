College Football Picks: Expert Predictions For Georgia-Texas, Penn State-Oregon, SMU-Clemson & More

It’s championship week, and the most important game of the weekend will take place in Charlotte as SMU will square off with Clemson in a game that will have a massive impact on the College Football Playoff. If SMU wins, it’ll land in one of the top four spots. However, if Clemson springs the upset, it will gobble up an automatic bid and send the Mustangs into a selection Sunday war of words with Alabama - which currently occupies the final spot in the 12-team field.

The Big 12 Championship Game will be fascinating as well, as the upstart Arizona State Sun Devils will tee it up with Iowa State. It’ll be a "win-or-go-home" game, with the loser missing a spot in the CFP

Here are the picks from Outkick writers Trey Wallace and Barrett Sallee. There won’t be "wild card" picks this week, so each against the spread win is worth one point in our completely made-up game.

Trey: 41-15 straight up, 29-27 against the spread (31 points)

Barrett: 41-15 straight up, 30-26 against the spread (33 points)

Big 12 Championship: Iowa State vs. Arizona State (-2)

Wallace: I know a lot of folks are riding this high of Arizona State and Kenny Dillingham fighting their way into the Big 12 championship off an incredible regular season, but I don't know if that means they’ll finish their journey in Dallas. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell will have a few tricks up his sleeve on the defensive side for Sun Devils QB Sam Leavitt, and I think the Cyclones will force a few turnovers, while also establishing a rushing attack.

I'm going with Iowa State to pull the ‘upset’ and get into the College Football Playoff.

Sallee: The Sun Devils’ dream season will continue, as quarterback Sam Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo will have a field day against the Cyclones defense in what will be a double-digit win in the Big 12 Championship Game. Coach Kenny Dillingham is one of the most creative minds in the game and, while I love Matt Campbell, has the coaching edge in what will be another step toward Dillingham solidifying himself as one of the best in the business.



SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Texas (-2.5)

Wallace: After Quinn Ewers had a game to forget in their first meeting in Austin, the Longhorns will be highly motivated for this rematch against Georgia. The problem with the Bulldogs is that I don't know which Carson Beck we're going to get in the first half, which has led to some close games for Kirby Smart. For Steve Sarkisian, he's going to have Arch Manning at his disposal to throw-off the Bulldogs at certain times on Saturday, which could take some of the pressure off Ewers.

I think the Texas defense does enough, and the Longhorns avenge that first loss, winning the SEC Championship, covering the spread as well.

Sallee: I’m honestly surprised that Georgia is the underdog here after its defensive front lit up Texas’ offensive line like a Christmas tree in the first game between the two powerhouses. Plus, Longhorns star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. is listed as "questionable" as of Wednesday evening.

It’s a recipe for disaster up front for coach Steve Sarkisian’s crew, which won’t end well. Give me the Bulldogs straight up.

Big Ten Championship: Penn State vs. Oregon (-3.5)

Wallace: Oh boy, I don't like this matchup at all for Penn State, especially if Oregon receivers are flying around the secondary like the Mighty Ducks. This Oregon offense, led by Dillon Gabriel, is looking to put the finishing touches on a perfect season, and unfortunately, I don't think the Penn State defense will be able to do enough to stop them. Yes, James Franklin will have his team ready to play, but I don't think it matters in the end.

Dan Lanning will show his team another insane hype video, probably having something to do with killing Lions in the safari, and the Ducks will win the Big Ten in their first season of conference play. Yes, they will cover as well.

Sallee: The Ducks are a 900-pound gorilla, and will pound a Nittany Lions team that won’t be able to keep up with Dillon Gabriel and Co. Coach Dan Lanning is not only one of the best recruiters in the country, but he is a master at getting his squad motivated for big games.

This one will end with the Ducks cruising to a double-digit victory.

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. SMU (-2.5)

Wallace: If there is one game that will have the attention of the college football world for playoff reasons, it's the ACC title game in Charlotte. This is one of those games where I start to wonder if Clemson can keep up in a shootout, if it gets to that point. Can Kevin Kennings deliver for SMU in the biggest moment in program history? There are fans in Tuscaloosa hoping the Mustangs take care of Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Ultimately, I think Dabo Swinney and Clemson will somehow prove the doubters wrong, and cause a little chaos for the college football playoff committee members. I'm taking Clemson to win outright.

Sallee: The ACC Championship Game will be one of the best games in the event’s history. I still have faith that the Tigers can play at an elite level despite last week’s loss to South Carolina. Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik will keep up with the dynamic Mustangs offense for the majority of the game.

However, Kevin Jennings will make a few more plays late as Rhett Lashlee’s crew will move to the College Football Playoff with a 7-point victory.

There you have it. Our conference championship picks are complete, and there will be a lot to discuss after the final whistle blows on Saturday night, or early Sunday morning.

Don't forget that the CFP rankings come out at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.