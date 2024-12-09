CFP Ramifications: Georgia QB Carson Beck Suffered Elbow Injury That Could Sideline Him For Playoffs

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck suffered an injury during Saturday's SEC Championship game that could have him miss the Dawgs opening game of the college football playoff, at the minimum.

According to reports, Beck suffered a UCL injury in his elbow after taking a hit right before halftime against the Longhorns.

As Georgia was heading to the locker room, trainers were tending to Beck, and the decision was made at halftime that he could not play in the second half. Kirby Smart mentioned postgame that the Bulldogs starting quarterback could not grip the ball, and that they would get back to Athens before an MRI was done to determine the extent of the injury.

Now, it seems we are getting a small amount of clarity regarding the injury, as one report says that Beck will miss the Sugar Bowl game. This is just the start, especially if the injury is worse than it seems.

The concern now is whether this is a complete tear of the UCL, or can he recover in time for the Bulldogs potential second game of the playoff. We saw backup Gunner Stockton play the entire second half, besides the final play of the game, when Carson Beck entered the game to hand the ball off for the winning touchdown.

It will be very interesting to see how Georgia handles this moving forward, with the school not being forced to release any information regarding the matter. If they are smart, and they certainly are, I would hold this news down like it was top-secret information from the White House.

But, obviously, this is not how the world works, and with Beck getting different opinions regarding the matter, along with his future career in the NFL, it will be fascinating to see how this plays out over the next few weeks.

Georgia does have a first-round bye in the college football playoff, so the team does have ample time to come up with a plan, as they will play either Notre Dame or Indiana in the Sugar Bowl.

This is not good news for the football program, especially coming off an SEC Championship. Now, we'll wait to see if Carson Beck makes an appearance in the CFP, but early indications are that this will make that very difficult.