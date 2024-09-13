CFB Predictions: Alabama vs. Wisconsin, Boston College Looks For Mizzou Upset, LSU On Alert With Gamecocks

Week 3 of the college football season is upon us, and it features some incredible games - mostly within the SEC. Thanks to the Northern Illinois upset over Notre Dame last weekend, there's a blueprint for madness again this weekend across the country.

Juggernaut Alabama will head to Madison to take on a Wisconsin team that would like nothing more than to shock the world at home at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are catching the Crimson Tide at the right time as the Tide struggled with South Florida just one week ago.

South Carolina - fresh off a dominant win at Kentucky - will look to slow down the high-flying LSU offense in one of the biggest home games at Williams-Brice Stadium that we’ve seen in a long time.

What will go down on Saturday? Here are the picks from Outkick’s Trey Wallace and Barrett Sallee. Reminder: The "wild card" pick is worth two points and the first three picks are only worth one.



Wallace: 5-3 straight up, 4-4 against the spread (6 points)

Sallee: 6-2 straight up, 5-3 against the spread (6 points)

No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin (+16)

Wallace: While I tend to agree that the spread feels a bit much, I don't know how this Wisconsin offense will keep up with Alabama. Getting Jalen Milroe outside the pocket will only cause problems for the Badgers in the containment, and I expect him to gain enough yards on the ground to keep Wisconsin on its toes. This feels like a ‘step-up’ game for Luke Fickell and the Badgers, looking for a signature performance. At the end though, Alabama will come in agitated from last week and pull away in the fourth quarter. The Tide covers.





Sallee: Oddsmakers are giving Wisconsin WAY too many points in this one. Alabama struggles with penalties and ball security, which are the two worst things to struggle with heading into a game at Camp Randall Stadium. Plus, even if the Crimson Tide solves those issues, this has "backdoor cover" written all over it. The Badgers will play ball-control offense, keep Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe on the sideline and get out of there with a cover.

No. 16 LSU at South Carolina (+7)

Wallace: Oh my, I did not expect to see that type of performance from South Carolina last week. Now, I did pick them to win, but not destroy Kentucky. I think this group of Gamecocks will carry the momentum into this week, but I need to see Rocket Sanders have a solid game on the ground, with the Tigers coming to town. I trust the LSU defense, but it's the running game that has me a bit worried. Give me South Carolina to cover and win the game late in the fourth quarter, in what could be a sloppy environment.





Sallee: I have gone back and forth on this one all week, but give me the Tigers to win and cover. South Carolina’s defensive front has been incredible through two games, but the LSU offensive line will look like the monster it was touted to be on Saturday afternoon in Columbia. That will give quarterback Garrett Nussmeier enough time to take - and hit - enough downfield shots to pull away late.



No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri (-16)

Wallace: HERE WE Go, the Missouri Tigers are going to face a team that will challenge them on offense with QB Thomas Castellanos. The problem is that I really like the Mizzou offense, and think they'll score enough points to make this a potential shootout in CoMo. But, Boston College will cover the spread, and make this entertaining.





Sallee: The Missouri defense has been the best-kept secret in the nation, but it will face its toughest test yet against Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos. I’ll take Castellanos to do enough to keep it within two scores in Columbia. That’s not to say that this will be close. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz has played it close to the vest with his offense, but he will open it up enough to keep Boston College at arm’s length.

Wild Card Games

Notre Dame (-10) @ Purdue

Wallace: I'm not sure Notre Dame will be completely over the shocking loss last week to Northern Illinois, and will come out flat against the Boilermakers. Can Riley Leonard do enough on offense to keep the Fighting Irish from fumbling the bag again? He's banged up on his non-throwing shoulder, but what happens if Purdue makes things worse? I'm taking the Boildermakers and the +10.

UCF at TCU (+2)

Sallee: I told you last week that I am riding with UCF as long as a I can, so I might as well keep it rolling. Running back RJ Harvey has been an absolute monster as he is averaging 134 yards per game - pacing the nation’s best rushing attack. UCF (419 yards per game) is not only the nation’s top rushing attack, it is averaging 29 yards per game more than second-place Army. TCU’s rushing defense has no chance.



Alright, there you have it. Our week three selections, and we'll see who can break this tie that Barrett and Trey are in. Good luck, let's just hope for another fun weekend of football.

