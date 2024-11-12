College Football Mailbag: SEC's Two-Loss Chaos Looms Ahead Of New CFP Rankings; Colorado, Indiana Eye Spots

Alright, another weekend of college football has passed, and we certainly have more questions than answers right now regarding the playoffs.

After a few upsets this past Saturday, with Georgia Tech throttling Miami, and Ole Miss beating Georgia , we are headed towards a chaotic few weeks of playoff rankings.

As for the rest of college football, conference standings continue to be a hot topic. The Big 12 has gone crazy, the ACC is in the hands of SMU, while the SEC looks like a traffic jam at the top. Who knows what happens down the stretch with the Big Ten, but I don’t expect Oregon to lose a regular season game, so it comes down to who they will play in the conference title game.

Let's get to your questions, as I chose a few that stood out this week.

Are we headed towards total chaos in the SEC with all these teams potentially finishing with 2 losses? Thanks man.

—Anthony, Atlanta

Well, Anthony, I think the log-jam at the top of the SEC is fascinating, and this is what happens when you don't play a nine-game conference schedule. But, here we are, and there are a number of teams fighting for a postseason berth. Again, I'm not just talking about the conference title game, I'm looking at the college football playoff. As it currently stands, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas sit atop the SEC standings with just one conference loss. But I don't know how long that will stand, especially with the Vols traveling to Georgia this weekend.

Think about it this way. Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU and Missouri all have two losses right now, and the tiebreaker scenario will be fascinating to watch unfold. If Tennessee goes to Athens and beats the Bulldogs, then the conversation shifts, dramatically. The same can be said for the Aggies, if they were to win out, which includes a game against Texas.

I think the bigger decision comes down to the playoff committee, and how many SEC teams they decide to put into the postseason. But yes, we could be headed towards a chaotic ending, and I'm all for the madness that's ensuing.

Is Mike Norvel firing his assistant coaches actually going to solve the problem for my Seminoles?

—Thomas, Pensacola, Fla.

I mean, Norvell fired his OC, DC and WR coach because he needed a new lease of life in Tallahassee. This team took a massive step back this season, getting destroyed by Notre Dame on Saturday, and currently sitting at 1-9 on the year. I'll be honest, Florida State is going to have to rearrange things inside the football offices, and I'm not just talking about the coaching staff.

After all the momentum from last season, and the controversy regarding the playoffs, FSU did nothing to build off 2023, and it's come back to bite them in a bad way. This team needs a quarterback, and to find that spark along the defensive line again. But right now, the future looks bleak, and Mike Norvell certainly made some changes so that it would give him a new lease on life at Florida State.

The Seminoles have a massive rebuild on their hands. So, I'd practice some meditation.

Appreciate your honesty about Colorado, especially after the Nebraska loss. So, do you think we can actually make the playoffs?

—Mike, Broomfield, Colo.

I'll be the first one to admit that I did not see this coming after the Nebraska loss, Mike. I thought this team lacked weapons that would be needed to put an opponent away. Boy, was I wrong, and I'm really enjoying what Deion Sanders has done with this football team. Luckily for Colorado, the Big 12 has decided to go full-blown crazy, thanks to losses by Iowa State and Kansas State.

Now, all Colorado needs to do is win its remaining regular season games, which is certainly possible. If they do, the Buffaloes will be playing in the Big 12 title game, with a chance at securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. So, to answer your question, I absolutely believe this team can make the postseason, but they need to stop playing from behind at times.

Also, Travis Hunter is going to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, and I think he deserves the award at this moment.

Can Indiana afford a loss to Ohio State in two weeks, and still make the playoff? I'm a little concerned about strength of our schedule.

—Adam, Indiana

Yea, I've thought about this a lot over the last few weeks. The Hoosiers have certainly beaten up on their opponents during this 10-0 run, but I do wonder how the committee will look at them towards the end of the season. Right now, they are ranked 8th in the standings, beating a bad Michigan team 20-15 this past Saturday.

If they lose to Ohio State by a touchdown, or 10 points, then I can see the committee keeping them in the Top-12. But, if they were to let this one get away, I don’t know how the voters will react to Indiana's schedule. Let's be honest, their biggest win is I guess Washington, maybe Michigan. This team has the ability to beat Ohio State, and I think there's a good shot they leave Columbus with the win.

But that schedule isn't that helpful if the committee is looking at that part down the stretch. Either way, the Big Ten race is wild, and there are a number of scenarios where I see the Hoosiers playing in the postseason, including a potential win next week.

Thanks to everyone for the questions, and you can continue reaching out to me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com and I'll get back to you. Enjoy the week, with another Saturday of college football approaching.