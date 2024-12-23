Can Georgia Win A National Championship Without Carson Beck? We're About To Find Out After His Elbow Surgery

After consulting with doctors over the past few weeks since suffering a UCL injury against Texas in the SEC Championship Game, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is officially done for the season after undergoing surgery to repair the elbow ligament.

Beck returned to the sideline in Atlanta, but did not return to the game, leading to backup Gunner Stockton helping the Bulldogs defeat the Longhorns for the conference title.

Following the game, Kirby Smart mentioned that Beck could not grip the football at halftime, but he was able to come into the game for the final play in overtime when Stockton was forced to exit after taking a hit.

On Monday, the university released a statement regarding Beck's surgery, and him missing the Bulldogs College Football Playoff run.

"Georgia quarterback Carson Beck underwent successful surgery Monday on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ca," the statement shared. "A full recovery is expected with throwing to begin spring of 2025."

After meeting with numerous doctors regarding his injury, Beck and his family felt that this was the best move forward, with his future also on the line.

It's Officially Gunner Stockton Time For Georgia

Now, it's officially Gunner Stockton time for Georgia moving forward. While we knew that Beck was not going to be available for the playoff, this is the finality that folks needed to hear, while the Fighting Irish already knew they were preparing for the backup quarterback.

Now, all the attention has been focused on getting Gunner Stockton ready to lead this team. He passed for 71 yards in the second half against Texas, and will not be tasked with helping the Bulldogs win a national championship.

"I think his strengths are somewhat different than Carson’s, obviously, but we’ve known that. We don’t think we have to change much in terms of that," Kirby Smart recently said about Gunner Stockton. "He does give us the capability of doing some different things with his athleticism, and I thought (offensive coordinator) Mike (Bobo) and those guys did a good job using that. The team has a lot of confidence in Gunner. He’s very smart, very intelligent.

"So I don’t know that it’s a lot of change. It’s probably more picking the volume correctly in terms of not having everything that we have with Carson, but having things that fit Gunner."

Judging by the performance from Notre Dame against Indiana in the first round of the playoff, the Bulldogs might have to win a shootout in New Orleans.

We'll see if Gunner Stockton is up for the challenge.