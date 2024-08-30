Carlos Alcaraz Stunned In Second Round Of U.S. Open, Bettor Loses $25k In Horrendous Beat

Carlos Alcaraz is out of the U.S. Open after suffering one of the wildest upsets the tennis world has seen in years.

Alcaraz entered his second-round matchup against Botic van de Zandschulp riding a 15-match unbeaten streak in Grand Slams, and shockingly, his Dutch opponent snapped that streak with a straight-set win on Thursday night.

Van de Zandschulp quickly made it known that he was going to be a problem for Alcaraz with a 6-1 win in the opening set. While coming out of the gates relatively slow in early-round matchups is not out of the ordinary for Alcaraz, he was unable to gain any momentum at all with van de Zandschulp taking the next two sets 7-5, 6-4.

Alcaraz, the No. 3 player in the world, also had 27 unforced errors in the three-set match.

The result of the match was certainly stunning, but maybe the most shocking moment of the upset came seconds after van de Zandschulp secured the win. One would imagine that he would be excited, maybe show a bit of emotion after earning the biggest win of his career, but instead, he showed no emotion whatsoever.

While the second-round defeat stung Alcaraz, it may have hurt one sports bettor much, much worse.

The Spaniard entered the match as a -10000 favorite, meaning you would need to bet $10,000 to win $100. Well, according to Scott Shelton of Bet MGM, one bettor wagered $25,000 on Alcaraz to win. While wagering $25k in a spot to win just $250 is a questionable move to begin with, losing out on a bet with those heavy-favorite odds is beyond brutal.

Van de Zandschulp, currently the No. 74 player in the world, has found success at the U.S. Open in years past having punched a ticket into the quarterfinals back in 2021. That year he was just the third men's player ever to go from qualifier to quarterfinals in the Open Era (1968).