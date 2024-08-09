Carl Lewis Torches USA Track & Field After Embarrassing Muffed Handoff In Relay

Things did not go well for the US men's 4x100m relay team at the Paris Olympics and one of the best the sport has ever seen was more than happy to rip into not just its performance, but USA Track & Field in its entirety.

The 4x100 has for whatever reason been a real problem for the United States men. While the women took gold in the event on Friday, the men's team hasn't medaled in it since the Summer Olympics were in Sydney back in 2000.

So, the hope was that Friday would be the day that that changed…

But, alas, not only did that not change it stayed the same in embarrassing fashion.

Sprinters Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek ran into each other during the first handoff of the race which ruined any chance of the US team standing on the podium.

This was eerily similar to other mistakes that US men's relay teams have made over the years so Lewis — a 9-time Olympic gold medalist — was not happy to see these same issues coming up again and again.

Oof.

Tell us how you feel, Carl!

Man, can you imagine what USA Track & Field must be feeling right now after that tweet? It's like if Tom Brady started tweeting about the Patriots and said that they needed to "blow up the system."

That's nuts, but he's right. If you keep making the same mistake repeatedly and don't do anything to remedy it, you're insane. It's the definition of insanity.

So, something tells me handoffs will be a focal point going into the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. That probably should have been the case already given what has happened over the years, but the last thing anyone wants is a repeat of Paris on a track right here in the United States.