Caps Defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk Electrifies With 60-foot Conference Room Putt

The Washington Capitals made the postseason last year but made a quick first-round exit. That means there was plenty of time for golfing, and it looks like defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk was hitting the links during the offseason.

Earlier this week, Caps veteran TJ Oshie posted a video of van Riemsdyk lining up a putt at what sure looks to be a team breakfast in a hotel ballroom, perhaps on their trip to Columbus for a preseason meeting with the Blue Jackets (which they won 3-2).

This was far from a gimme. TVR looked to be trying to putt one from about 60 feet into a cup on the other side of the room.

He nailed it, and the boys went like they were doing a Dude Perfect impression.

Sure, it's not too hard to read a conference room floor. I don't think there will be too much breaking, but still, TVR had to hit that puppy straight as an arrow to sink that putt.

I feel like moments like that are good for team bonding and seeing the Capitals getting that fired up over a conference room putt has me wondering what we'll see from them on the ice this year.

Yes, they made the postseason last year, but only barely. I think they're a bit of a mystery going into this year. They've made some key additions D-man Jakob Chychrun and forward Andrew Mangiapane. If the acquisition of Pierre-Luc Dubois pans out that could be a big one as well.

And while Alex Ovechkin is still an absolute weapon, especially on the power play, they've got some solid depth on the blueline. Their core, that snagged them a Cup in 2018, is getting older with the likes of Niklas Backstrom and with Oshie on long-term injured reserve.

I think the Caps will be in the wildcard hunt if they get solid goaltending from their tandem of Charlie Lindgren and new addition Logan Thompson, but there will be a lot of teams in the wildcard hunt this year from both the Atlantic and Metropolitan divisions.