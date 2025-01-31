Canadiens Offer Incredible Send-Off For Wild Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury After Final Game In Montreal

Minnesota Wild netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is in the midst of what he said will be his final season of a shoo-in Hall of Fame career.

So, that means that the man they call "Flower" is doing a whistle-stop tour of NHL barns and making his final visits to certain cities, some of which carry a bit more meaning than others.

Thursday was one of those nights with the Wild paying a visit to the Montreal Canadiens.

Fleury never suited up for the Canadiens, but he did grow up in Quebec, and as such, Thursday marked the last game he'll likely play in his home province, barring a trade or the Canadiens making a run to the Stanley Cup Final and meeting the Wild (which I can tell you right now, will not happen).

The three-time Cup champ got a standing ovation from the Montreal fans the likes of which I don't know that I've ever seen for a player who was never part of the organization.

"I was just hoping to not let in six," Fleury said, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune. "Little stressed, but so many people watching I wanted to put on a good show so they could remember me playing well.

"I’m happy it went well."

And "went well" it did. Fleury was lights out stopping all 19 Montreal shots (Marty St. Louis is going to want to see more pucks on than that in 60 minutes) helping the Wild breeze to an easy 4-0 win.

That's all very cool, but what I thought was the coolest was seeing the Habs stay on the ice after the game to shake hands with one of the best Québécois to ever jump between the pipes.

Very cool, and what a classy gesture by the Habs.

The 40-year-old Fleury has been great this season playing behind Filip Gustavsson which has helped the Wild get well into playoff contention, and his numbers aren't too far off of Gustavsson.

What a send-off it would be to see Fleury help the Wild go on a nice postseason run.