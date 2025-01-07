Tennis Star Cameron Norrie Hits Female Fan With Racket During Match In Wild Scene

Tennis players only have so many options to show their frustrations during matches. Typically, it involves smashing a racket on the court while screaming or, occasionally, players will hit a ball into the stands. Cameron Norrie, however, showed a new form of letting out his emotions, and it was rather dangerous.

Taking on Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta in the opening round of the ASB Classic in New Zealand, Norrie hit a forehand return into the net at a pivotal moment in the match he was already losing. After the mistake, the British star tossed his racket into the stands behind him and wound up hitting a female fan in the front row.

His explanation after ultimately losing the match was classic.

"I wasn’t meaning to do that but it’s still not ideal to be doing that and I’ve never done something like that," Norrie explained.

Not ideal, yep, that's one way to put it.

While it seems clear in the video that Norrie didn't mean to launch his racket into the stands and was likely just trying to hit the wall behind him, launching your racket in any form or fashion is a risky endeavor, and he learned that the hard way.

Surprisingly enough, Norrie only received a warning from the chair umpire after the accident. He was lucky that he happened to hit a laidback fan, because if he had hit someone who lives for the dramatics, it could have turned into a real-life nightmare.

"[The fan] was laughing and I just said ‘so sorry, I didn’t mean to do that.’ And she said ‘yeah, I’m completely OK.’ That was not a big deal. But as we saw with some other players, you can easily be defaulted if it catches them in the wrong spot or they’re not looking or something."

If Norrie's racket would have hit a line judge, he would have almost certainly been defaulted from the match, which is a situation that Novak Djokovic is all too familiar with.