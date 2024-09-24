Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt Owns Up To His Bold Comments About Jayden Daniels Even After They Backfire

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt shared some, let's call them, choice words, about Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels ahead of their Monday night showdown. Daniels was exceptional and led the Commanders to a huge 38-33 win in Cincinnati, but Taylor-Britt didn't exactly change his opinion about the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Speaking to reporters on the Friday before the game, Taylor-Britt said that the Commanders "don't make him do a lot" while referencing Daniels before claiming Washington runs "a nice college offense" before taking a shot at offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury mentioning him specifically by name.

Fast forward to Monday, and Daniels put together one of the best performances we've seen out of a rookie signal caller in quite some time.

Daniels went 21-for-23 through the air for 254 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 39 yards and one more score. The former LSU star has yet to throw an interception through three games this season and showed off against the Bengals that he is already the owner of one of the best deep balls in the entire league.

Following the loss, which now puts the Bengals at 0-3 on the year, Taylor-Britt was specifically asked about his comments earlier in the week and chose to eat his own words.

"No, ma’am. I do not regret it," he said. "And I didn’t mean anything malicious out of the comment. It was made bigger than what it was. Yes, I can eat my words, most definitely. We did take an L today as a team, but it was sort of a college offense. Very quick, clean throws."

The comment about the Commanders running a ‘college offense’ is a strange one, especially since that ‘college offense’ had a field day against Taylor-Britt and the Bengals' defense. Daniels and the Commanders running a number of run-pass-option sets certainly mirror a modern-day college offense, but if it works, it works.

The Bengals have some serious work to do to get back into the playoff conversation, while the Commanders look like they have a legitimate dude at quarterback.