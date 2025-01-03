College Football Star Nukes Troll With Blunt Tweet

Cam Skattebo doesn't play around when it comes to crushing trolls.

The talented Arizona State running back nearly single-handedly willed the Sun Devils to a College Football Playoff win over Texas.

The Wednesday showdown was one of the best games in CFP history, and while ASU didn't get the win, Skattebo played incredibly well on the national stage.

Cam Skattebo crushes troll.

You know where he did win? On social media when he nuked a troll. A now-deleted tweet accused Skattebo of being out partying and drinking instead of focusing on football.

The talented RB fired back and fired back in blunt fashion.

"Dudes a clown, that was at 830 pm and I was with family. Yes they were drinking alcohol, and if you knew anything about me you know I don’t drink. But I’m sure you posted this because you couldn’t get a picture or autograph. Man some people just want the clout and it’s sickening," Skattebo responded.

His response has been seen nearly five million times at time of publication. You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To make the situation even funnier, the account that sent the tweet - @neildenblomi - was deleted after Skattebo's headshot went viral.

The ASU star is also not wrong. Some people just love to try to get some attention online, and it can sometimes backfire in a big way.

This person thought they'd share a photo of Skattebo with his family in an attempt to make a point. Instead, the RB fired back, went viral and the social media troll deleted his account.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

It's a great reminder that you should just mind your own business and leave people alone. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.