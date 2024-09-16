Tyreek Hill Slammed By Former NFL Star For Behavior With Police: WATCH

Cam Newton wasn't impressed by Tyreek Hill's behavior during his interaction with the police.

The Miami Dolphins star receiver was physically removed from his car and placed in handcuffs during a traffic stop before his week one game.

The incident and body camera footage have sparked massive debate in the sports world and broader media. Many have sided with Hill, who wants one officer fired.

Others have noted he was less than cooperative, and due to his tinted windows, he left the police with few options. You can read why I think the media is lying to people here about the interaction here.

Cam Newton weighs in on Tyreek Hill being detained.

The former NFL QB weighed in on the situation on a recent episode of his podcast, and he wasn't overly impressed with Hill's conduct and behavior. Specifically, he called out Hill for not keeping his tinted windows down when talking to police.

"You don't get no type of privilege, bro. When you roll the window down and you roll the window back up, bro don't do that. You can't do that. It puts you in danger, and you have to put yourself in the officer's position. He don't know what's in that damn car," Newton said, in part, when reacting to Hill being put in handcuffs.

Newton further said he wasn't "taking the officers' side," but that he's simply "trying to say how this situation could have played out a little different."

When it came to Hill being pulled out of the car after not immediately getting out, the former Panthers star said, "If you're a regular person, you're resisting arrest. It's almost like a flag. When it's thrown, it's already thrown. When [the police] say get out the damn car, it's over with."

You can watch Newton's full reaction to the situation here, but be warned some might find some language he uses offensive.

Reactions continue to roll in more than a week after the incident occurred, and it's important to embrace debate. It's fair to say Hill is solely responsible for the escalations in the situation, which is what I laid out in my argument last week, and it's also fair to argue there were off ramps that could have been taken for the situation to be defused.

Clearly, Newton doesn't think Tyreek Hill was a mature adult during the incident, which isn't a take you're much out of the NFL world.

What do you think of Tyreek Hill being detained by police? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.