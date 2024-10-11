Cam Newton References Shannon Sharpe's Sex Tape In ESPN Debut

Cam Newton just won a Heisman Trophy for the ultimate mic drop moment during his ESPN First Take debut this morning.

After a rather slow start in which he was talking about football and previewing this weekend's NCAA and NFL games, Newton came out absolutely EVISCERATING cohost Shannon Sharpe by bringing up the former Denver Broncos star's recent sex tape that recently aired on Sharpe's Instagram!

CAM NEWTON DIDN'T WASTE ANYTIME RIPPING SHANNON SHARPE

During a segment where all the hosts had to pick their Top 5 Homecoming Essentials for a college's Homecoming football game in which Stephen A. Smith included things like the marching band, a hyped crowd and friends, Newton began saying that it's all about ‘the party.’

When Sharpe chimed in saying that he ‘worries about something else,’ Newton absolutely obliterated him by saying, "Watch out Michelle!"

Mic. Drop. Moment!

Michelle was the name of the woman that Sharpe was referencing after he ‘accidentally’ went live on his Instagram a few weeks ago as viewers were able to hear him getting down and dirty with someone named ‘Michelle.’

Immediately after Newton ripped Sharpe, the rest of the ESPN hosts all began screaming "OHHHHH!" before ESPN cut to a commercial within a few seconds, as you can only imagine the producers having a damn near heart attack about what just happened.

What's hilarious is that you just know that Cam Newton had the Michelle reference just ready to drop when he felt it was right during one of his on-air appearances - it just so happened to be set up perfectly for him to crush it during his debut.

Although I'm not a huge fan of ‘Hot Takes’ these days because everyone on social media just spews out BS trying to one up each other with their most controversial and trolling opinions, Newton absolutely nailed this one as you can tell from Stephen A. Smith and the rest of everyone's reactions.

For the most part, social media agreed, mainly because everyone was laughing at how much ESPN must have flipped out about what Newton just said on air. Others, however, felt it was pretty lame.

So, I ask you…

