Former Buckeye Cam Heyward Wears Michigan Hat After Losing Bet: ‘I Feel Like An Idiot’

Cam Heyward might think twice before making a bet with a rookie again.

The veteran Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle was feeling confident last week that his No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes would easily take down the Michigan Wolverines during their annual meeting Saturday. So he made a friendly wager with rookie wide receiver (and former Wolverine) Roman Wilson.

Unfortunately for Heyward, Michigan upset Ohio State in Columbus, 13-10. So on Wednesday, the reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year had to pay up.

Heyward showed up to his media availability wearing a Michigan hat. The fact that the hat was too small for his head made it even funnier.

"How much did that suck?" asked a reporter.

"Yeah, that was terrible. Very disappointing to say the least," Heyward responded before explaining the bet with Wilson.

The reporters couldn't believe the 35-year-old vet accepted the wager in the first place. Turns out, it was his idea!

"I approached him," Heyward said. "So I feel like an idiot."

While playing for Ohio State, Heyward was named First-Team All Big Ten in 2010 and Second-Team All Big Ten in 2009. As a true freshman in 2007, Heyward went to the BCS National Championship game with the Buckeyes, where they lost to LSU.

Silly wager aside, Heyward was not happy to see his alma mater fall to its most hated rival for the fourth year in a row. On the latest episode of his Not Just Football podcast, the three-time All-Pro went in on both OSU head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

"There was no thought behind that offense, it felt like," Heyward said. "How do you reward a team that, like in the Oregon game, you were unprepared for that moment? So now I look at this Michigan game, you lost to a 6-5 team, and you look unprepared. That has to have repercussions."

Despite the loss, the Buckeyes will still be in the College Football Playoff, albeit with a lower seed. But don't expect Cam Heyward to approach any more of his teammates for a friendly wager.