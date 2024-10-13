Calgary Flames Honor Johnny Gaudreau Ahead Of Their Home Opener

At every team's home opener so far this NHL Season, we've seen teams paying tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, but one of the most emotional tributes was always going to come in Calgary, the city where Johnny Gaudreau spent the majority of his NHL career.

After opening the season with a big road win over the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames kicked off their slate inside the Scotiabank Saddleome on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Gaudreau made his debut with the Flames late in the 2013-14 season after wrapping up his stellar collegiate career at Boston College.

Before the game, the Flames celebrated Gaudreau's time with the team featuring a special highlight package of some of Gaudreau's best plays while wearing the Flaming C on the front of his jersey.

When it was over, "Johnny B. Goode" played over the PA, a big No. 13 was lit up, and the crowd erupted with a "Johnny Hockey" chant.

It's fitting that the Flyers were in town considering the Gaudreaus hail from South Jersey. Flyers head coach John Tortorella has also had the Gaudreaus' father, Guy, attend some practices this season to help coach.

Speaking of which, the Gaudreau family sent a video message to Flames fans shortly before puck drop thanking them for their support over the years and after the tragedy that claimed their sons' lives.

It was a classy way to handle the aftermath of an unimaginable tragedy.

Unfortunately, the death of Johnny Gaudreau isn't the only tragedy the Flames organization has faced in recent years. Last year, the team's assistant general manager Chris Snow died after a battle with ALS. He was just 42 years old.

The Columbus Blue Jackets — Gaudreau's team at the time of his death — will play their home opener on Tuesday when they host the Florida Panthers.