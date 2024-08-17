Caleb Williams Impresses Again In Second Preseason Game

Caleb Williams has looked the part of the first overall pick in the NFL draft in his first two preseason games with the Chicago Bears.

Williams in his first preseason start on August 10 showed off what made him the first pick; creating plays out of pressure and top tier arm strength.

That was on display again on Saturday, particularly late in the second quarter. Williams rolled out of the pocket as it started to collapse, then threw a perfectly placed bomb down the sideline across his body on the move, without setting his feet. Fellow rookie Rome Odunze hauled it in for a 45-yard gain.

Later in the same drive, on a third-and-goal play from the seven-yard line, Williams once again made some magic out of nothing. With no one open in the end zone, Williams scrambled around for what felt like an eternity before seeing the field open up in front of him. Starting from the 15-yard line, he easily got to the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

Caleb Williams Looks Ready For The Regular Season

It's easy to get overly excited about preseason performances, when there are any number of variables that can impact performance. And Williams did finish with six completions in 13 passing attempts. But thus far through his first two games, he's looked like what the Bears hoped they were getting when taking him first overall.

A game-changing ability to make plays few other quarterbacks can make, exceptional arm strength, and the speed to make plays with his feet, even against NFL defensive linemen.

It's early, but it's impressive nonetheless.

The Bears have one more preseason game on Thursday before a few weeks off ahead of the season opener against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on September 8. One of the key storylines of the NFL season will be how well Williams' success translates to meaningful football.