Caitlin Clark Solidifies Herself As Face Of The League After Receiving Her Own Corn Maze Mural

Caitlin Clark's impact on women's basketball goes beyond the reach of any star before her. Her fandom has overtaken Indiana to the point where she has her own corn maze made in her likeness, located at the County Line Orchard in Hobart, Indiana.

Deemed the face of the WNBA and certainly its most charming star, Clark has cultivated a fanbase and continues to bear a promising path forward for the league with her generational talent, which upgraded the Fever from a team slated to pick first to a playoff contender.

To honor the great Cait, and with some nudging from her nieces, County Line Orchard's Dana More made some calls to get the mural carved into the cornfield. The mural shows Clark in her No. 22 Indiana jersey with a message that reads: We Heart Caitlin Clark.

"I can’t take credit," More said, as relayed by Fox News Digital. "It was my nieces. We were watching the WNBA Draft and, of course, Caitlin Clark got selected by the Fever, and my nieces said, ‘Auntie Dana, that should be at your corn maze this year!’ And I said, ‘I love it!’"

"So, I texted our owner immediately, and he responded with, ‘I’m in.’ And from there, it was really just off to the races," More added.

Fame and recognition are nothing new to the WNBA rookie, who sparked millions of fans to tune into her electric performances. This boosted the WNBA's clout to the point where, unlike in years past, it could afford charter flights for its teams.

Every Fever home and away game turned into scheduled viewing for sports fans as Clark pushed for one of the most decorated rookie campaigns ever. Despite facing major heat over her popularity from bitter WNBA coaches and players, she was still able to cross significant milestones.

The fans are a different story; they appreciate Clark for elevating the game's appeal.

"It was really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and [my nieces], and Caitlin Clark was kind enough to come over and sign their jerseys," More stated. "The smiles on their faces… I will never ever forget. I may be aunt of the century."

Back in September, Clark was asked about her thoughts on the maze, which led to an endearing response from the Fever rook.

"If you’ve never done one, like it’s very easy to get lost in there," Clark said. "Kinda scary if you’re not with people. I guess if I have time after the season ends, maybe hopefully I can get there."

Clark's skill gives her an unmistakable on-court presence, but her relatable demeanor is often the magnet that draws in new fans.

