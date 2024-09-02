Caitlin Clark Asked Strangest Question In WNBA History: VIDEO

Caitlin Clark was asked a wild question Sunday.

The Indiana Fever improved to 17-16 after beating the Dallas Wings 100-93. Clark has the Fever rolling over the past couple months. It's certainly a tough time for all of her haters and critics.

However, it was a moment in the postgame press conference that generated the most attention.

Caitlin Clark asked bizarre question

Scoops Callahan has finally found the WNBA. For those of you who don't know, Scoops is a character/stunt played by Tom Gribble.

He asks questions like an over-the-top 1920s reporter, but his appearances are pretty rare. Well, the WNBA was introduced to him on Sunday, and the moment was legit hilarious and weird.

Presented without further comment. Smash the play button, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I guess we know the WNBA has officially made it when Scoops Callahan shows up to ask a question at a press conference. Much like Clark, I'm not sure that I understand more than a few words of whatever that question was.

Imagine hanging 28 points and 12 assists on the Wings, pulling above .500 and then getting hit with that question. I think we can all understand Clark's visible confusion.

The moment below might be the greatest Scoops Callahan moment in sports history. He asked LeBron a question and to LeBron's credit, he handled it like a pro and didn't even crack a smile.

Without a doubt the weirdest press conference moment in WNBA history, but that's a good thing for the league. When stunts like this are happening it's a clear sign the league has made it. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.