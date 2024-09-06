Caitlin Clark Has Big Night As Fever Blow Lead Against Minnesota Lynx

The Indiana Fever entered Friday night as the hottest team in the WNBA, thanks in large part to rookie superstar Caitlin Clark.

Through the first half, it looked like the Fever would win their sixth straight, leading the the Minnesota Lynx 50-45 in Indianapolis on Friday evening. But Minnesota dominated the third quarter and rode some hot shooting in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter to secure a 99-88 win.

The Lynx overcame a predictably dominant performance from Clark. In the losing effort, Clark contributed 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes of action. But it wasn't just the counting stats where Clark made her biggest impact. It's the ability to make shots no one else in the league can make with any consistency and find open teammates with spectacular awareness.

On one of the first plays of the game, Clark found Aliyah Boston in transition for an easy basket to extend the early lead.

She had her 3-pointers, including a beautiful step back move to create space toward the end of the first quarter.

Her most impressive 3 though, may have been early in the second quarter. Clark pulled up from way behind the 3-point line and drained it to put the Fever up six.

It doesn't get much better than that.

Caitlin Clark Can't Salvage Rough Second Half From The Indiana Fever

She also made her usual nifty passes, finding Boston again for an easy layup late in the second quarter.

The Lynx made a run to start the third quarter, scoring nine straight points to take a four-point lead. They'd never relinquish it. Despite a run by the Fever sparked in part by another impressive Clark 3. And firing up the crowd afterward.

Still, the Lynx made shots when it mattered to prevent the Fever from winning their sixth in a row.

With the Fever having already secured a playoff spot, perhaps the most important result of Friday's game was that Clark avoided the type of hard contact fouls from opposing players that have become increasingly common throughout the season.

Her big night means she has more games with 25+ points, five+ assists and five+ 3-pointers made in a single season than any player in WNBA history.

Clark and the Fever have five games remaining before the playoffs, with their next game coming Sunday against the Atlanta Dream.