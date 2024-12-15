Caitlin Clark's Younger Brother Appears To Take Shot At Mystics' Owner After Her Idiotic Comments

Caitlin Clark was named 2024 Athlete of the Year by Time magazine in what may have been the easiest decision the publication has ever made in its 101-year history. Clark is the face of the WNBA, one of the most popular female athletes on the planet, and single-handedly grew interest levels of the league to heights it had only dreamed of during her rookie campaign.

Naming Clark Athlete of the Year was the no-brainer of all no-brainers, but some people refuse to accept that reality because she is white. Washington Mystics owner Sheila Johnson subscribes to that idea, and proudly admitted on CNN – because of course it was CNN – that Clark was undeserving of the accolade because she's white and the media is awarding her for being so.

"It has taken the WNBA almost 28 years to get to the point where we are now," Johnson said. "And this year, something clicked with the WNBA and it's because of the draft and the players that came in. It's not just Caitlin Clark, it's (Angel) Reese. We have so much talent out there that has been unrecognized, and I don't think we can pin it on just one player."

"It's just the structure of the way media plays out race. I feel really bad because I've seen so many players of color that are equally as talented and they never got the recognition that they should have and I think right now, it is time for that to happen," she continued.

To Johnson's credit, she didn't just go on television and cry about race without offering a solution. She offered up her idea of what Time should have done, and while it's one of the dumbest and most ‘everyone deserves a participation trophy’ thoughts ever mentioned, at least she owned her moronic mindset.

"You read Time Magazine, where Caitlin Clark was named athlete of the year, why couldn't they have put the whole WNBA on that cover and said, ‘The WNBA is the league of the year,' because of all the talent that we have."

Instead of criticizing Clark and making openly racist claims, Johnson should have taken her time on CNN to personally thank the Indiana Fever star.

Clark and the Fever played visitor to the Mystics twice during the 2024 campaign, and those two games accounted for 31 percent of the team's home attendance for the season. One of those games even set a WNBA attendance record .

Johnson complaining about Clark is no different than if your employer gave you an end-of-year bonus and then you complain about making more money.

Given that Johnson's take is in the running for the worst of 2024, which is saying quite a lot, it quickly made the rounds on social media and undoubtedly got the attention of Clark's family, including her little brother, Colin.

While Colin didn't share any original thoughts or share a fiery message to Johnson, he did take the time to find a post from September 19 that highlighted the record attendance during the Fever-Mystics game and re-posted it on X, formerly Twitter.

Year one for Clark in the WNBA was filled with unnecessary criticisms and turmoil from the usual suspects in the media who couldn't sit back and let the league have an actual spotlight for the first time in its history. Now, we have team owners in the league complaining about her star power because she is a white woman playing in a league dominated by minorities.

It feels like a documentary about the WNBA destroying itself in the name of identity politics is unfolding right in front of us.