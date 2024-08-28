Ticket Prices For Final Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese Matchup Of The Season Are Shocking

People wanting to see the final regular season matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will have to spend significant money.

Clark and the Fever are riding high over the past couple months and the Sky are currently fighting like dogs to secure a playoff spot.

The two teams will meet for the final time in the regular season on Friday in Chicago, and the atmosphere is going to be electric, judging from the ticket prices.

Fever/Sky tickets selling for thousands of dollars.

WGNTV compiled pricing information from secondary market sites, and the numbers are nothing short of shocking.

Below are the median prices on the different sites, according to WGNTV:

GameTime: $1,099.50

StubHub: $845

SeatGeek: $2,056

TicketMaster: $2,825

Vivid Seats: $689

The ticket prices are a sign of the unprecedented impact Clark has had on the league along with the former LSU star.

Imagine telling someone just three years ago that a WNBA game would have a median get-in price of north of $2,000 on some secondary ticket market sites.

I don't think anyone would have believed you, and for good reason. It's never happened before. The previous record was when they played back in June with an average ticket price of $253.

For those of you eager to avoid dropping thousands of dollars, you can catch the game at 7:30 EST on ION. Let me know what you think of the high ticket prices at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.