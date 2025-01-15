Ohio State Walk-On, TikTok Creator Caden Davis, Dismissed From Team Days Before Social Media Demise, CFP Game

Just a few days before TikTok is set to go dead into the night, one of Ohio State's most popular players, on social media, has been dismissed from the football team.

According to a report from The Lantern, the Buckeyes dismissed Caden Davis from the football team, a few days before they are set to play Notre Dame for a national championship.

Known for all of his behind-the-scenes videos of Ohio State's athletic facilities and events that occur around campus, Davis has amassed a following of over 276,000 followers on the TikTok platform. But, it's not as if he was actually getting any type of playing time on the field, not recording any stats this past season for the Buckeyes.

It looks as though Davis took his spot as a walk-on with the team and turned it into a marketing success, but the schtick had to be getting old inside the locker room for his teammates. According to ‘The Lantern’, he also might've got into some hot water with the Buckeyes recent trip to the Cotton Bowl.

"Davis posted an Instagram reel, which has since been deleted, implying he was on the Buckeyes trip to the Cotton Bowl Jan. 10, but his images were actually from Ohio State’s previous trip to the 2024 Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024," The Lantern reported. "That led offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick, currently in the transfer portal, to comment "You don’t play here'."

Yea, I imagine that did not go well for Davis, seeing that he was not part of the football team, while reportedly making it look like he traveled with the Buckeyes to Dallas for the semifinals. Also, there is some speculation on social media that he's actually been off the team for quite some time now.

On Instagram, where he has over 100,000 followers, Caden Davis said he left the program due to new NCAA rules, and wanting to pursue a career outside of athletics.

"Being a buckeye has always been a dream come true of mine since being a kid," Davis noted on Instagram. "I am so very appreciative to the coaches, staff, and players for welcoming me into the team. I truly cannot thank them enough for allowing me to live my dream for the last 2 years and mentoring me the way they have. With changes in the NCAA and personal career reasons I will not be a PWO at the OSU. I appreciate the support of everyone and your help to respect my privacy about the decision made. Thank you, Go Bucks."

Ok, that's cool. He wants to go out on his own word, not the team. But when you're more worried about what your next post on social media is, and not about the actual football team, things can go south pretty quickly.

Good luck to the young man in his life outside of football, but it sounds like Ohio State fans were ready for some of this ‘content creation’ to end.