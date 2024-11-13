Police Announce Major Update In Case Of BYU Cheer Coach Knocked Out During Football Game

The long arm of the law has reached out and grabbed a suspect after BYU's cheer coach was knocked out last weekend.

Cougars cheer coach Jocelyn Allan was knocked out cold during a game against the Utah Utes when fans started raining bottles onto the field at the end of the college football game.

Allan was struck in the head and immediately collapsed. You can watch the incredibly scary moment in the video below.

Suspect arrested in case of knocked out BYU cheer coach.

University of Utah police announced Tuesday that 18-year-old William Gardner was arrested on a class A misdemeanor charge of assault after allegedly throwing the bottle, according to KSLTV.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after being taken into custody. Jail records show Gardner was eventually "released on his own recognizance."

Gardner is not a student at the University of Utah, according to the KSLTV report.

This situation is an unfortunate and scary reminder of what can happen when fans do stupid things. Allan got rocked in the head by a bottle and immediately hit the ground.

She's lucky she didn't further damage her head falling to the ground. KSLTV reports that her current condition remains unknown after the incident.

This situation remains developing, and make sure to check back to OutKick for any updates as we might have them.