BYU Player Snags Outrageous Interception Against SMU: VIDEO

BYU defensive back Marque Collins pulled off an insane interception Friday night against SMU.

The Cougars upset the Mustangs on the road in Dallas, and the highlight of the game came in the fourth quarter.

The BYU CB jumped a route on a ball thrown by Kevin Jennings and snatched it right out of the air, but it wasn't the fact he made the interception that was so impressive.

Collins managed to control his body, get his feet down and secure the catch. Check out the awesome play below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.

Marque Collins makes incredible play against SMU.

That's one hell of an impressive interception from Collins. He didn't just jump the route to grab the ball, but showed incredible body control going down to the ground.

That's the kind of talent that BYU saw in him when they snagged him away from Weber State down at the FCS level.

It's only week two of the college football season, and we've already had a handful of incredible interceptions so far this season. Is this the year of the DB?

It might be, judging from the early results.

BYU is now 2-0 with Wyoming next up. There's no doubt the team will be flying high after another win and a great interception. Let me know your thoughts on the Cougs and the play at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.