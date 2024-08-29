Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Crashes $250K Porsche In Texas

Spurs player Jeremy Sochan, 22, crashed his $250,000 Porsche after speeding in San Antonio. The flashy wheels — fitted with a green chassis, appearing like one of Sochan's many hairstyles — collided with a guardrail, seemingly after Sochan crashed his foot through the gas pedal over the weekend.

Luckily for Sochan (and the Spurs), he walked away without injuries, and no charges were filed against the 6-foot-8 forward.

The police report read, "[Sochan] states he was headed SB at the listed location when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the left side guard rail/bridge.

"EMS services were refused. TxDOT was contacted and updated on the listed damage. [Sochan’s] was the only vehicle involved in the listed incident."

Sochan has been used as a stretch big for the Spurs, flexing the young player between the frontcourt and as a primary ball-handler.

The 2022 NBA Draft pick delivered mixed results after playing 74 games last season, with an average of 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per appearance.

NBA coaches anxiously wait as players embark on their offseason activities until training resumes in late September.

