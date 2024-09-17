One Buffalo Wild Wings Location Gets Called Out For Using Illegal Streaming App For NFL Games

It appears that at least one Buffalo Wild Wings is fed up with needing an endless number of different streaming platforms in order to watch some football.

This past weekend, a TikTok football fan posted video of an unidentified BWW location showing various football games. When it came to the Dallas Cowboys - New Orleans Saints game, apparently whoever was in charge of the TV feed at the restaurant forgot to expand the "Open" window all the way, showing that the restaurant was apparently using the illegal streaming platform Streameast.

Good thing it wasn't a UFC event, otherwise Dana White may be breaking some ribs at a Buffalo Wild Wings after famously threatening to prosecute "to the fullest extent of the law" anyone who illegally watches UFC events, including even having his people "watch his house" and "wiretap his phones," before the streamer was arrested.

WITH MORE CORD CUTTING COMES MORE ILLEGAL STREAMING

It's also a good thing that Buffalo Wild Wings was Streamcasting the Cowboys game and not the Dallas Mavericks game, after Mavs owner Mark Cuban suspiciously tweeted out earlier this year asking if people were illegally watching NBA games.

To which he was dubbed by myself and others on social media as, Narc Cuban.

It's amusing to think that Buffalo Wild Wings, or at least this one in particular, may also be going through the same struggles that sports fans have been dealing with. Football games in particular have been more expensive to watch than regular cable now that you need multiple platforms to do so. Whether it's Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, NBC Peacock for Sunday Night Football, ESPN for Monday Night Football and not to mention your own local teams, it becomes downright frustrating. One has to wonder when more of the platforms are bundled together for cost-saving measures, because I predict that it's only a matter of time until a reverse trend happens and people begin cutting the streams as each service continues to annually raise their prices.

Until then, you can be sure that other bars and restaurants are probably illegally watching some of the more obscure sporting matchups via illegal webstreams.

As someone on Twitter wrote, hopefully they have a good AdBlock on it because God knows the types of pop-ups that come through on those spam-filled sites!