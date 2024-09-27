Buffalo Sabres Are Looking The Part For Their Exhibition Game In Germany

The Buffalo Sabres are on a whirlwind tour of Europe right now like the Griswalds (Hot take: European Vacation is the worst of the four original Vacation movies) ahead of a pair of games in Prague against the New Jersey Devils to kick off the NHL regular season as part of the League's Global Series.

But first, the Sabres have another game to play and that comes on Friday to take part in the league's Global Challenge, which pits an NHL team against a European club.

The Sabres have a Friday date with EHC Red Bull München of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL).

So, given the obvious German flair of the event, the Sabres showed up looking like they stumbled out of a Bavarian forest.

Cue the oompah music:

Not gonna lie: wearing Lederhosen looks comfortable as hell. I mean, they're climbing mountains in them over there.

The Sabres certainly seem to be enjoying themselves, but they still have a game to play over there. Sure, it's an exhibition, but it's never a great look for the NHL representative to drop a game overseas, even if the hometown crowd would love nothing more than seeing the local boys take a W.

The Sabres still have a pair of preseason games here in the States — though something tells me, those rosters will be full of Rochester Americans regulars for obvious reasons — and then the focus turns to the Devils and two meaningful games to get the season started on the right foot with Lindy Ruff back behind the bench after coaching the Sabres from 1997 to 2013.

The NHL will be back in Europe in November for another Global Series matchup. That should be quite the heavyweight matchup between a very good Dallas Stars team and the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in Finland.