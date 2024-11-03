Struggling Bills Kicker Tyler Bass Drills Game-Winning 61-Yard FG To Beat Dolphins

While Buffalo Bills fans will probably never fully forgive kicker Tyler Bass for missing a field goal in last year's playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bass got at least a little redemption against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Bass missed "wide right" (which was already a dirty phrase in Buffalo) on a game-tying field goal in the AFC Divisional Round late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs, obviously, went on to win the game and the Super Bowl.

There was speculation that the Bills would move on from Bass in the off-season, but they brought him back.

Then, entering Sunday's game against the Dolphins, many Bills fans called for the team to move on from Bass, who had missed three field goals and two extra points already this season.

All three missed field goals had come from inside 50 yards.

But the Bills decided to stick with Bass and early in the second half against Miami, it looked like a massive mistake.

While Bass made two field goals in the first half (one from 40 yards and one from 49), the Bills finally got into the end zone to take a 12-10 lead.

But Bass missed the extra point, his third point-after-touchdown miss this season.

Later, after the Bills scored a touchdown to open a 26-20 lead, Bass hit the inside of the left upright on the extra point attempt. Fortunately for the kicker and the team, that one deflected inside the posts to make it 27-20.

After the Dolphins scored a late touchdown to tie the game, Josh Allen got the Bills into field goal range. Well, sort of.

With 10 seconds left and facing a fourth down, the Bills sent Tyler Bass out to try a 61-yard field goal into the wind.

The CBS commentator suggested the Bills not even try a field goal, but attempt a Hail Mary instead.

Because, of course, the struggling Bass wouldn't convert a 60+ yard field goal with the pressure on, right?

Wrong.

That kick certainly buys Bass at least another week on the team, but NFL teams and fans have short memories.

Another few misses and he could be right back on the chopping block.

For now, though, he's not. And that's a nice feeling for the maligned kicker.