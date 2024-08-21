Bills QB Josh Allen Is Underpaid But It Sounds Like He Couldn't Care Less

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a Top 3 quarterback in the NFL. He's in a tier with Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow, both of whom are behind Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

But thanks to the timing of new contracts, Allen isn't exactly paid like a Top 3 quarterback in the league.

Speaking of Burrow, he is one of the QBs who got a massive contract extension this off-season that far surpasses the one that Allen signed in 2021 with the Bills.

Of course, at the time, Allen's deal made him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

But as is the nature of these things, those deals lose value as player salaries continue to rise.

Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Burrow are just a few of the players who have gotten bigger deals than Allen in the past two years.

However, Allen doesn't seem to care all that much. While some players fight tooth-and-nail for every dollar, Allen appears to be far more interested in talking about football than talking about money right now.

WATCH:

That's the perfect attitude for a franchise quarterback and has to be music to the ears of his coaches and the executives in Buffalo.

This is a big season for Allen and the Bills, as their offense just lost its biggest weapon (outside of Allen, of course) when the team traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

Although Allen is a star, he's just playing in the AFC at the wrong time, given that Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have been the dominant force for virtually Allen's entire career.

In four of their last five trips to the playoffs, the Bills have been eliminated by the Chiefs. In the other appearance, it was the Bengals led by Burrow.

Allen is 0-5 against Mahomes and Burrow and 5-1 against everyone else in the postseason.

At some point, he's going to have to put the Bills on his back and at least get them to the Super Bowl.

At least, he needs to do that for his legacy. He's going to get paid either way.

As he said, his "day" is coming. Just not all that soon.