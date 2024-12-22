Buccaneers WR Sterling Shepard Kicks Off SNF with Heartwarming Intro, Terrible Drops

Buccaneers wideout Sterling Shepard attracted an interesting spotlight on Sunday night.

At first, during the Sunday Night Football player intros (taking on the Cowboys), Shepard's heartfelt introduction featuring his kids quickly stole the show.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Wide receiver Sterling Shepard #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Everyone ahhh'd as Shepard introduced himself on the NBC broadcast, joined by daughters. 

NBC's Mike Tirico reacted, "That's maybe the best player introduction ever."

Viewers buzzed about Shepard's heartwarming intro ...

WATCH:

At first it was all sunshine and rainbows for Shep.

But the favor with viewers quickly fizzled with two horrendous drops recorded in the first half, stunting the Buccaneers' efforts to eclipse an early lead by the Dallas Cowboys. 

Things went from 100 to zero, quickly.

Shepard's worst drop came on a crucial fourth-and-3, making the crowd groan.

Welcome to the NFL, vet

One minute, you're a star; the next, you're a "bum" because of a bad play. And in the primetime spotlight, everything is amplified.

Shepard, 31, left the New York Giants after eight seasons and has played a low-key role all season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had 30 catches for 303 and a touchdown coming into the SNF matchup. The vet had one catch for 20 yards against the Cowboys. Tampa Bay fell early in the game to Dallas — Tampa's offense led a late surge but fell short, 26-24. Dallas' primetime win at home pushed them to 7-8, while the Bucs fell to 8-7.

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys fans cheer on their team during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 22, 2024 at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: NBC Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark does an interview with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) and cornerback DaRon Bland (26) after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 22, 2024 at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

