Buccaneers WR Sterling Shepard Kicks Off SNF with Heartwarming Intro, Terrible Drops

Buccaneers wideout Sterling Shepard attracted an interesting spotlight on Sunday night.

At first, during the Sunday Night Football player intros (taking on the Cowboys), Shepard's heartfelt introduction featuring his kids quickly stole the show.

Everyone ahhh'd as Shepard introduced himself on the NBC broadcast, joined by daughters.

NBC's Mike Tirico reacted, "That's maybe the best player introduction ever."

Viewers buzzed about Shepard's heartwarming intro ...

WATCH:

At first it was all sunshine and rainbows for Shep.

But the favor with viewers quickly fizzled with two horrendous drops recorded in the first half, stunting the Buccaneers' efforts to eclipse an early lead by the Dallas Cowboys.

Things went from 100 to zero, quickly.

Shepard's worst drop came on a crucial fourth-and-3, making the crowd groan.

Welcome to the NFL, vet.

One minute, you're a star; the next, you're a "bum" because of a bad play. And in the primetime spotlight, everything is amplified.

Shepard, 31, left the New York Giants after eight seasons and has played a low-key role all season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had 30 catches for 303 and a touchdown coming into the SNF matchup. The vet had one catch for 20 yards against the Cowboys. Tampa Bay fell early in the game to Dallas — Tampa's offense led a late surge but fell short, 26-24. Dallas' primetime win at home pushed them to 7-8, while the Bucs fell to 8-7.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com