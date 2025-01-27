Bryson DeChambeau Is Actually Putting His LIV Money Where His Mouth Is By Growing The Game And His Hometown

Just about every player who has signed with LIV Golf has mentioned, in some form, that ‘growing the game’ played a factor in their decision to join the Saudi-backed league. While LIV is still very much in its early days entering only its fourth season, one can't necessarily point to an example of the league growing the game. Sure, players and teams have led initiatives and done outreach work throughout the season, but Bryson DeChambeau is taking the whole ‘growing the game’ thing to an entirely different level.

The two-time major winner has undoubtedly grown the game among the younger generation over the past couple of years by taking his YouTube channel very seriously. Not only did he take over the Internet by trying to hit a hole-in-one over his home for more than two weeks, but he's also welcomed President Donald Trump, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and plenty of other high-profile personalities to his channel.

Filming YouTube videos is one thing, and while impacting an online community is a big-time feat, impacting your hometown is an entirely different challenge, and one that DeChambeau has been secretly taking on ever since he signed his reported $125 million contract with LIV.

The 31-year-old recently sat down with Joe Pompliano and shared details on the "mega project" he's working on in his hometown of Modesto, Calif. DeChambeau isn't exaggerating by calling it a "mega project," either, seeing as how he's trying to grow Modesto in the most-literal way imaginable.

"It’s been in the works for a couple of years now, and we’re at the place where we are getting permits to build. People know about it now. We have acquired massive amounts of land in my hometown, and it’s a three-phase process to build a whole community and increase the size of where I grew up by 30%," DeChambeau explained.

"It's a strategy that essentially brings people from off the street, to the driving range, to lessons, and then to the golf course, it's a full three-step process," he continued.

The center of this project, as he explains it, is a multisport complex center in the heart of the community that will bring both golfers and non-golfers to the area.

"It’s going to take 12-15 months to get the permits approved for the full scope. It’s over 200 acres of land what we have right now. It’s going to be a multisports complex center — driving range, golf course, residential community center, the whole thing," DeChambeau continued.

DeChambeau also didn't beat around the bush when it comes to the funding of his mega project.

"A lot of the reason why I have been able to do this is because of LIV. They gave me the economic viability to do these things and the platform to be able to do it," he explained.

It has been nothing short of fascinating to see DeChambeau go from one of the most controversial and polarizing players in the sport while on the PGA Tour, yet somehow go from a ‘villain’ in the eyes of money to growing his fanbase exponentially since joining the rival league to the Tour.

Not one single player on LIV Golf has come close to growing their brand more since leaving the Tour than DeChambeau. Winning the U.S. Open last year has certainly helped the cause, but beyond that, he's checking off so many boxes that continue to put him in a positive light.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

