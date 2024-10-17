Panthers Praise Bryce Young's Abilities As A Scout Team QB Ahead Of Matchup Against Commanders

Bryce Young has already been labeled a bust in the NFL after being benched by the Carolina Panthers earlier this season. Given that he's played in fewer than 20 games in his career, a select few people out there may argue that labeling him a bust already is a bit premature, but given his new role during practice, the bust label seems pretty fair.

Heading into the Panthers' road test against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Young has been tasked with playing the role of Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels at practice. In other words, Young is a scout quarterback for the Panthers now, at least for this week.

Maybe the most shocking piece in all of this - outside of the fact that Young has gone from Heisman Trophy winner to first-overall pick to scout quarterback in less than three years - is that Panthers head coach Dave Canales seems genuinely pleased with his efforts.

In case you were somehow on the fence about whether the Panthers are the worst-run franchise in the NFL, maybe in all of sports, surely this situation cements your pick given how ridiculous it is.

The Panthers, who have a bad roster even if you remove Bryce Young from the conversation, benching Young after three games this season and then turning him into ‘Jayden Daniels' during practice is quite the chain of events.

Practice is incredibly different from a game, but if Young can mimic Daniels on the practice field then he clearly has some resemblance to Daniels' skill set, which is one of the most exciting in the NFL.

Young having a fake Washington team "come to life" in practice against the team he actually plays for is some sort of twisted psychology that has to be damaging Panthers fans out there.