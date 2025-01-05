Bryce Young Savagely Celebrates Touchdown Pass Against Falcons With Ball Still In Mid-Air: Video

Bryce Young has his swagger back.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback may have had a rough go of it to start the season, but the former Heisman Trophy winner has been, dare we say it, good since Thanksgiving.

Over his last six starts heading into the Panthers' season finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Young had 11 total touchdowns, over 1,300 passing yards, and just three interceptions to his name. Sure, the Panthers were 1-5 in that stretch since they're a bad football team, but Young hasn't been the glaring issue he was to begin the year.

He's undoubtedly playing with the most confidence he's had all season, and he let the world know during what was his second touchdown toss of the day in Atlanta.

Faced with a fourth-and-one on the Falcons' 12-yard line, Young found an open Tommy Tremble in the end zone. While Young's pass was on the money, it was his celebration that caught everyone's attention given that he started celebrating well before Tremble even got his hands on the football.

This sort of thing is typically reserved for NBA players, but Young brought it to the gridiron with some serious style.

Young played a hand in all four of the touchdowns the Panthers scored during the first three quarters of action with three throwing touchdowns and a rushing score as well.

The Falcons entered Sunday's contest needing to beat the Panthers and also see the New Orleans Saints upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

As for the Panthers, they've long been eliminated from playoff contention, but at least the fans still hanging around have been able to see some flashy stuff from their young quarterback.