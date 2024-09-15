NFL Fans Have Officially Seen Enough Out Of Bryce Young Following His Latest Abysmal Performance

Just when you start thinking that things couldn't get any worse for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers they surprise the world, and somehow keep putting together miserable performance after miserable performance.

Young was borderline awful in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, going just 13-for-30 passing for 161 yards and two interceptions in a 47-10 loss on the road. Nobody was expecting Young to come out in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers and light the world on fire by any means, but 84 yards passing in a 26-3 loss is worse than even his harshest critics could have predicted.

Sunday's loss to the Chargers marked Young's 18th game in the NFL, and he still only has two wins under his belt. The Panthers haven't won a game since they upset the Houston Texans last season on October 29, more than 320 days ago.

Young has been feeling the wrath of NFL fans on social media since last season, but his haters came out in full force Sunday afternoon after his debacle against the Chargers.

The situation in Carolina right now is a disaster. Not only are the Panthers lacking in just about every position on the field, but the quarterback their leaning heavily on may very well not be cut out to be a starter in the league.

Things are bad, and may only get worse for the Panthers. It's hard to look at any games remaining on their schedule and circle on as an opportunity for them to truly compete in. Next week they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders before welcoming the Cincinnati Bengals to town in Week 4.