Bruins Unveil Slick New Uniform For Centennial Game

The Boston Bruins are about to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their first game ever, and they'll be celebrating with some fresh uniforms for the occasion.

But, Matt, didn't they wear special jerseys all of last season to celebrate 100 years?

Yeah, they did — I was confused by this too — but what the B's will be celebrating with their Centennial Game on December 1 at home against the Montreal Canadiens is the 100th anniversary of the Bruins' first-ever game, which happened on December 1, 1924, and was against the Montreal Maroons, per the team's website.

However, since the Maroons haven't played a game in more than 80 years, the Habs are obviously the next-best option.

The team dropped a nifty video featuring captain Brad Marchand to showcase their latest duds.

And then here are some stills so you can get a better look at this uniform.

The Bruins have switched up their look a lot more than most of the other Original 6 teams, and they usually do a nice job with one-offs and third jerseys. This is no exception.

I think it looks great, and frankly, I wish this was part of the set the Bruins wore all of last season because I was not big on their uniform set from last season.

I wasn't big on the striping pattern, and — while this is admittedly nit-picky — I didn't like the shade of gold. It wasn't quite "gold," it was more of a less-saturated yellow, and I didn't think it looked good on camera.

But who cares now? Those are a thing of the past and the team is back to its normal uniform set, plus the new Centennial Game jersey, which I think is good enough that it should be added as a full-time third.

I think it'd be cool if Montreal busted out some throwbacks for the occasion so we can go full 1924 on December 1.