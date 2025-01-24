Bruins' Brad Marchand Appears To Apply Bizarre Barehanded Chokehold To Senators' Nick Cousins

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has a bit of a reputation for on-ice antics. I mean, this is the guy who had to be told to stop licking people a few years back after all.

On Thursday night, Marchand added another strange moment to his laundry list of strange moments when he grabbed Ottawa Senators forward by the throat with his bare hands.

The Senators were in town wrapping up a three-game road trip and things got a little bit testy between the teams' benches.

We all know Marchand doesn't shy away from mixing it up a little bit, but neither does Cousins, and he has a reputation for getting under peoples' skin.

Brad Marchand has a lot of nicknames — Little Ball of Hate, Marchy, Nose Face Killah — but I think we need to add "The Boston Strangler" to the list after this one.

That happened just a few minutes into the game, so I've got to assume that Wiley ol' Marchand was performing his captain duties and letting the other side's agitator know what was up nice and early.

Still, there are other ways to do it instead of whipping off your glove and grabbing a guy around the neck like you're the Undertaker about to choke slam someone.

That meeting of the minds between Marchand and Cousins was also a big deal in that they were the top two players named in a poll that The Athletic did last year in which they asked which player they'd most like to punch in the face. Cousins was the top dog with 28.57% of the vote, while Marchand came in second with 14.97% of the vote.

Maybe that bit of gamesmanship helped because the Bruins went on to win this one 2-0, in what was a big game considering the Bruins and Senators are within two points of each other in the battle for third place in the Atlantic Division.