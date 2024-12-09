Wife Of Browns OL Wyatt Teller Calls Out ‘Blatantly Disrespectful’ Steelers Fans

Carly Teller — wife of Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller — does not appreciate the lack of hospitality in Pittsburgh.

After the Browns' 27-14 loss to the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, Carly hopped on X to call out the fans who, she said, treated her poorly.

"The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls," Carly wrote. "I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to. Very sad/embarrassing behavior."

And apparently, she wasn't the only Browns WAG who felt disrespected. Regann Thornhill, who is married to Cleveland safety Juan Thornhill, shared a photo on her Instagram story expressing a similar sentiment.

"When you're just trying to have a drink and watch your husbands at work but surrounded by Steelers fans who are screaming at them and you the entire time," Reagann wrote over a selfie of her and Carly.

Don't take it personally, ladies. Steelers fans don't like anyone wearing orange in their stadium.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland, of course, have a long and heated rivalry. In fact, the two teams played against each other just two weeks ago, and Steelers wide receiver George Pickens had to be escorted off the field after throwing punches at Browns defensive back Greg Newsome at the end of the game.

WATCH: George Pickens Continued The Steelers-Browns Tradition Of Throwing Punches On TNF

The Browns won that game, 24-19 — one of only three times that Cleveland has found itself in the win column this season.

Sunday's loss, though, dropped the Browns' record to 3-10 as they sit alone in the basement of the AFC North. They were also officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Steelers, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the division at 10-3. But they have a tough stretch of games ahead of them as they prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs — in that order.