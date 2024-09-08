Browns' Myles Garrett, Grant Delpit Spotted Hanging With Fans At Pregame Tailgate

Myles Garrett and Grant Delpit are men of the people.

Ahead of the Cleveland Browns' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Garrett and Delpin made their way through the parking lot to mingle with fans at te pre-game tailgate. First, a video surfaced of Delpin taking selfies with Browns faithful in the Municipal Lot at Huntington Bank Field.

Delpit is back after missing the final four games of the 2023 season with a groin injury. Before being placed on injured reserve, the safety from LSU started the first 13 games and led the Browns with 77 tackles, while adding 1.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Not to be outdone, Garrett also paid a visit to the Muni Lot to fire up the fans before kickoff.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted a video of last season's NFL Defensive Player of the Year leading the tailgate in a lively "Here we go Brownies" chant. Cleveland Cavaliers' five-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell joined him.

Before 2022, Cleveland hadn't gotten a Week 1 victory since 2004. Now, the Browns are looking to win their third-straight season opener. But it won't be easy. On Sunday afternoon, they'll take on the reigning NFC East Champion Cowboys, who are riding high after quarterback Dak Prescott just signed a four-year, $240 million contract — making him the NFL's highest paid player.

Ahead of the weekend, head coach Kevin Stefanski said someone needed to be assigned to let off an airhorn in the Muni Lot to get fans in their seats in time for the kickoff. It sure looks like Delpit and Garrett took that request seriously.