Bronny James, LeBron's Son, Finally Scores His First Points In The NBA

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is finally on the board.

James, who officially made his debut alongside his dad, LeBron James just over a week ago, has been mostly a publicity stunt for the Lakers thus far this season.

But Lakers fans in Cleveland were asking for Bronny to check in throughout, with a loud "We want Bronny" chant started at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Bronny entered the game with 5:16 left in the game, then put down a 14-foot jumper with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bronny James Gets His First Bucket In The NBA

Despite many fans viewing Bronny as a bit of a novelty, a kind of sports nepo-baby to keep LeBron James happy, it's clear that there's still plenty of fans who appreciate seeing him play.

How many more buckets Bronny gets through the end of the season is an open question, but for now, at least he can say that he's put up some points in an NBA game. Los Angeles' 134-110 loss moved the Lakers down to 3-2 through the early part of the season.

The Lakers next play on Friday evening in Toronto against the Raptors, then continue their road trip against the Pistons in Detroit and Grizzlies in Memphis. Maybe Bronny will get some more chants, especially once they head back home in early November.