Broncos QB Bo Nix Hits Raiders Defender With Crazy Eyes

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are surpassing expectations. And the rookie quarterback is riding a high after Sunday's 29-19 win against Las Vegas to improve to 7-5.

Nix's confidence is also taking off. Against the Raiders, the rookie QB came face-to-face with defensive end Tyree Wilson, and Nix hit him with the crazy eyes, which went viral on social media.

Credit to Nix for not backing down against the 275-lb. defender.

WATCH:

Denver's offense faced major questions at the start of the year, but Nix and the Broncos seem to be figuring it out.

For the first half of the season, Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels seemed like the prime pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The case for Bo Nix to win is catching enough hype at the perfect time of the year. Over the past nine games, Nix has scored 19 total touchdowns against two turnovers.

"Best rookie in the class, baby," shouted Broncos offensive lineman Garrett Bolles, interrupting Nix's post-game interview.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com