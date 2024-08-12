Broncos QB Competition Begins Tilt Toward Bo Nix And Russell Wilson Catches A Stray

The Denver Broncos' quarterback competition just got more interesting.

The battle between incumbent Jarrett Stidham, rookie first-round pick Bo Nix and veteran Zach Wilson has mostly gone as expected until now, with Stidham getting a ton of work with starters in camp and even starting the team's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

But in that game against the Colts, stuff happened.

Payton Praises His QBs

Not good stuff for Stidham.

Great stuff for Nix.

Very good stuff for Wilson.

And now we've got a vet that should be feeling a little uneasy, a promising rookie who seems worthy of more trust and confidence, and maybe another veteran in Wilson who is making a stronger push for a roster spot.

"All three of those guys, I thought did a good job," coach Sean Payton said, likely sharing his actual opinion, just not the full volume of his actual opinion.

Good job, however, does not equate to equally good job.

Not Stellar For Jarrett Stidham

Stidham started the game and completed 4 of 7 pass attempts for a modest 47 yards. His longest pass completion was 14 yards. And none of that says rough outing.

This does: Stidham threw a pass that should have been caught by Samaje Perrine but was instead bobbled and plucked out of the air for an interception.

That's bad luck.

But luck or not, that was Stidham's final throw of the game. So, he had two possessions to get the Broncos on the scoreboard and, well, zippo.

How about Nix, he of the shortest quarterback name in the NFL?

He played four possessions. And the Broncos scored two field goals and two touchdowns on those four drives.

Nix completed 15 of 21 passes (71.4 percent completion) for 125 yards and a touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr.

Broncos Offense Adjusts To Nix

And here's the intriguing stuff: The Denver offense seemed to adjust with Nix in. There was some RPO stuff. Nix rushed three times for 17 yards, adding a dimension Stidham doesn't really bring.

And Nix was even able to push the ball down the field a bit better, even as he's still figuring out the speed of the NFL game.

Nix had two completions of 22 yards, added two others of 16 yards, accounting for four of Denver's seven longest plays of the game.

"I think he handled it very well," veteran receiver Courtland Sutton told reporters when asked about Nix. "Had a lot of poise, a lot of control. The moment wasn't too big for him. The moments are only going to get bigger. The preseason games don't count, but come Week 1, whoever they decide to put out there as our starter, they're going to have to handle that situation the best they possibly can."

Zach Wilson Gives Himself A Chance

Wilson, we all know, was a draft bust for the New York Jets. He was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2021 draft and, well, it was a disaster.

So the Broncos are taking something of a chance on him doing something. And he did just that this game.

He got the Denver reserves in the end zone on two of four drives in the second half, although one of those started deep in Indianapolis territory.

Wilson completed 10 of 13 passes (76.9 percent completions) for 117 yards.

So what does this all mean?

If it continues, it obviously will cause Payton and his coaching staff to feel comfortable putting Stidham in the role he's best suited to fill – as a backup.

It will cause Payton to inch closer to what is going to happen this season eventually anyway – starting Nix.

And it may give Wilson a chance to stay on an NFL roster to start the season.

Stidham, by the way, isn't going to just go quietly. He's going to get more snaps in Denver's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

"Those guys are doing a good job of handling the competition, they really are," Payton said. "And they're taking advantage of the [repetitions] they're getting, and they're focused on putting their best stuff together when they're in the game – all three of them.

"So, you know, those numbers will unfold a little differently next Sunday at home."

Payton Veiled Swipe At Russell Wilson

One thing Payton liked about all three quarterbacks is the fact the Broncos didn't give up a sack. Yes, he sees that as part of playing quarterback as well as a function of protection.

"Yeah, the ball's out, I like the timing, the tempo of when we're releasing it," the coach said. "That was a big issue for us a year ago, with the minus plays. We were towards the back half of the league, back, I think, fourth. So I was pleased with the timing of what we were doing throwing the ball."

Yes, that's Russell Wilson catching a random stray from his former coach.

Payton benched Wilson in the back end of 2023 and eventually the club released Wilson because the coach was frustrated with Wilson, among other things, for not getting the football out on time and taking negative plays.

"That's important," Payton added.