Broncos Plan To Lean Off Bo Nix, 'Emphasize' More Run Game; Is Denver Destined to Fail?

Sean Payton's offense is failing to take off, yet again, and Denver wants to experiment with depending LESS on its first-round quarterback.

The Broncos are hoping to find more success on offense by running the ball more … cross your fingers, Denver!

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 0-2 Broncos offense will emphasize its run game over its passing plan heading into Week 3's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Javonte Williams and 5-foot-8 Jaleel McLaughlin muscle the Broncos to a win?

And is the QB guru's plan around Nix already failing? (NFL fans certainly think so.)

"Yea Jevonte’s 11 carries for 17 yards will be huge," one fan commented on X.

Losing to the equally bereft Steelers offense, 13-6, last week might've broken Payton.

Rap's report doesn't suggest the Broncos have given up on Nix; however, it has been an awfully choppy start for the 12th overall pick, whose team-up with Payton was highly anticipated as the Broncos hoped to bounce back from their disastrous experiment with Russell Wilson.

If there is a positive aspect to take from this change in the offense, it's that Denver may have been relying too heavily on their rookie play-caller. After all, Nix has attempted 77 passes so far.

Through two weeks, Nix has tossed a horrifying FOUR interceptions, with zero touchdowns to offset that rough start. Nix has been averaging five yards a completion and falls just a hair below completing 60 percent of his passes.

More like Bo ‘Picks.’

As for their lead rusher Javonte Williams … his production also leaves much to be desired.

(Will this game plan pan out for Denver? Is the Bo Nix experiment destined to fail? And will Payton see another year as HC in Mile High?

