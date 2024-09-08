Brock Purdy Goes Berserk Watching Iowa State Knock Off Iowa With Last-Second Field Goal

Saturday was a good day for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Not only did he get to watch the Iowa State - Iowa game from the friendly confines of his own home with the 49ers not opening up the 2024 NFL season until Monday night, but he also witnessed his Cyclones take down their bitter rival on the road.

Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy managed to drill a 54-yard game-winner to silence Hawkeyes fans and let Cyclone supporter have their moment, and Purdy took full advantage.

Purdy's wife, Jenna, managed to record Purdy's reaction to Konrary's game-winning field goal showing the quarterback go absolutely crazy as the Cyclones closed out the game.

Purdy never managed to beat Iowa in his two starts as the Cyclones' starting quarterback, so he was sure to celebrate this team's win over the rival in style.

Saturday's Cy-Hawk game turned out to be a rather typical one with the contest being extremely close and low scoring with Iowa State ultimately earning bragging rights 20-19. Iowa was held to just 99 yards passing, which is also about as typical as it gets in the world of college football.

Iowa State has now won two of the last three contests against Iowa, but the Hawkeyes still very much have the bragging rights in the series as a whole with a 47-24 mark while also winning seven of the last nine meetings.