Brittney Griner Cries As USA National Anthem Played During Olympic Gold Medal Ceremony

There might not be an athlete who has had a bigger turnaround when it comes to playing for the United States than Brittney Griner.

As OutKick covered prior to the start of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Griner completely changed her opinion on her home country following a nine-month incarceration in a Russian prison.

Here's what we wrote last month:

Back in 2020, when "Black Lives Matter" protests – that were allegedly "mostly peaceful" – were ravaging the country and destroying cities, Griner stood in solidarity with anger towards the United States.

She suggested that the WNBA should forgo playing the American National Anthem before games.

"I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season," Griner told The Arizona Republic in July 2020. "I think we should take that much of a stand."

She also knelt during the national anthem in 2020.

But after Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for having drug paraphernalia in her luggage, the United States government agreed to a prisoner swap to free Griner from custody.

Upon her return to the States, Griner changed her tune on her home country's song.

"Hearing the national anthem, it definitely hit different," Griner said after hearing the anthem for the first time after returning to the United States.

"It’s like when you go for the Olympics, you’re sitting there, about to get gold put on your neck, the flags are going up, and the anthem is playing, it just hits different."

Sure, having your country bail you out of a foreign prison is likely to have that effect. Thankfully, Griner hasn't wavered about her new appreciation for America as she gears up to don the Red, White and Blue in Paris.

"It means everything to me honestly," Griner told The Associated Press when asked about wearing the Team USA jersey. "For me to now have the honor to wear it again and potentially win gold is icing on the cake for everything.

Brittney Griner got very emotional during the United States National Anthem after Team USA captured the Olympic gold medal.

Team USA captured the Olympic gold medal for the eighth-straight time on Sunday with a victory over the home country, France.

Griner played only five minutes, scoring four points and grabbing two rebounds.

Although she didn't play a pivotal role in securing the gold medal, Griner was extremely emotional during the medal ceremony.

As the United States National Anthem played to signify the gold medal victory, tears streamed down Griner's face as she stood holding her hand over her heart.

Many women's basketball players knelt during the American National Anthem a few years ago, so it's fantastic to see them all standing, most with hands over their hearts, some with their eyes closed taking it all in and still others singing along with the song.

God Bless America and congratulations to the United States Women's National Basketball Team on yet another gold medal.

U-S-A! U-S-A!