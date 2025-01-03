LSU Football Coach Brutally Destroyed For One Simple Reason

LSU coach Brian Kelly probably didn't expect to spend his Thursday night getting destroyed on social media, but that's what happened!

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish punched a ticket to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff after beating Georgia 23-10.

The game certainly felt like it was a lot further apart than the final victory of 13 points. The Fighting Irish balled out, and Marcus Freeman now has his team eight quarters of football away from winning a national title.

Brian Kelly roasted after Notre Dame beats Georgia.

The person fans wanted to take shots at after the game?

The former Fighting Irish coach now leading the Tigers.

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame after the 2021 season, and there was a big sense he was doing it because he felt the SEC gave him the best shot to win a national title.

How's that working out for him? Kelly has arguably become less relevant in the SEC while Freeman has the Fighting Irish rolling.

Fans were quick to point that out on X after the game. Check out some of the tweets below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do we think there might be some bad blood between Notre Dame fans and Brian Kelly? I think the answer to that is pretty obvious, and it's an overwhelming yes.

Brian Kelly cut and ran, and essentially did so because he didn't think Notre Dame was good enough for his career.

Now, he's not moving the needle at all in the SEC, Marcus Freeman has ND rolling and Fighting Irish fans are quick to dance all over Brian Kelly.

He was probably just hoping to have a calm Thursday night after earning a bowl win. Instead, he ended up getting lit up on X. Welcome to college football.

Next up for Notre Dame is Penn State. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.